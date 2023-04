videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Poisonous war of words between BJP and Congress in Karnataka election campaign

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:58 AM IST

Yesterday Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had called PM Modi a poisonous snake. After which, today BJP MLA from Bijapur, Basanagouda called Sonia Gandhi a poison girl and an agent of China-Pakistan.