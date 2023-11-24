trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691961
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark

|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Baat pate Ki: After Rahul Gandhi's objectionable statement on PM Modi in the Rajasthan elections, the Election Commission sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi. After the notice of the Election Commission, politics has started on this topic. On 25th November, Rahul Gandhi has to answer the Election Commission over his 'panauti' remark.
Follow Us

All Videos

Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Play Icon1:47
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Play Icon1:26
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Play Icon1:21
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Rescue operation in Final Stage'
Play Icon5:20
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Rescue operation in Final Stage'
Israel Palestine War: '14 thousand Palestinians killed', claims Hamas
Play Icon2:22
Israel Palestine War: '14 thousand Palestinians killed', claims Hamas

Trending Videos

Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
play icon1:47
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
play icon1:26
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
play icon1:21
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Rescue operation in Final Stage'
play icon5:20
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Rescue operation in Final Stage'
Israel Palestine War: '14 thousand Palestinians killed', claims Hamas
play icon2:22
Israel Palestine War: '14 thousand Palestinians killed', claims Hamas
Election Commission,Baat Pate Ki,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,PM Modi news,Rajasthan Elections 2023,Zee News,Breaking News,panauti politics,Rajasthan Election 2023,Rahul Gandhi,PM Modi,modi vs rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Narendra Modi,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi hug modi,Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi,rahul gandhi on adani,modi rahul gandhi,pm modi on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi hugs modi,rahul gandhi on pm modi and adani,Rahul Hugs Modi,