Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi's roar will be seen again in the Lok Sabha!

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have got a big relief from the Supreme Court today. In the Modi surname case, the Supreme Court, giving a big decision today, has put a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi. After facing setback from 3 courts, Rahul Gandhi has finally got relief from the Supreme Court.

