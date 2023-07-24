trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640080
Baat Pate Ki: Relief to the Muslim side..SC bans ASI survey for two days!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Gyanvapi Survey Latest Udpate: The Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC), demanding a ban on the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi, UP. In this case, the Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi till 5 pm on Wednesday.
