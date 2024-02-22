trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723912
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Farmers Protest 2024: Big news related to farmers movement. The United Kisan Morcha, which till now had stayed away from the farmers' protest, also jumped into the movement today. After holding a meeting in Chandigarh, the United Kisan Morcha announced to protest across the country on 23rd February i.e. tomorrow. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that Farmers' Anger Day will be celebrated across the country on Friday. Along with this, farmers will take out a tractor march on 26th February in protest against the action of security forces and will hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on 14th March to loudly raise the demand for MSP. United Kisan Morcha announced that they will also burn the effigies of the country's Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

All Videos

DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
Play Icon11:48
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
Play Icon13:52
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
Play Icon13:30
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!
Play Icon47:00
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!
Farmer Protest Update: BKU Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Alleges Haryana Police Incursion, Calls For Judicial Inquiry
Play Icon01:08
Farmer Protest Update: BKU Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Alleges Haryana Police Incursion, Calls For Judicial Inquiry

Trending Videos

DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
play icon11:48
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
play icon13:52
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
play icon13:30
DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!
play icon47:0
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's challenge to I.N.D.I.A Alliance!
Farmer Protest Update: BKU Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Alleges Haryana Police Incursion, Calls For Judicial Inquiry
play icon1:8
Farmer Protest Update: BKU Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Alleges Haryana Police Incursion, Calls For Judicial Inquiry