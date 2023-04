videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Sabarmati to Tihar, will 'Baba' settle for 'Atik'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to bring notorious mafia Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail. The government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to file a petition against Atiq in the Supreme Court soon.