Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider will go to jail!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan with her four children, has been in discussion for the past many days. Seema claims that she befriended a young man named Sachin through the PUBG game and then she reached Greater Noida in love. Now a reply has also been given by the Ministry of External Affairs regarding this matter.
