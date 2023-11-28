trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692925
Baat Pate Ki: Shocking revelation on Laraib Hashmi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:40 AM IST
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: Many shocking revelations are being made one after the other in the Prayagraj incident. Forensic examination of the laptop of accused Lareb Hashmi revealed that he had watched many Taliban videos on the internet before the attack.
