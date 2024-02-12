trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720421
Baat Pate ki: Situation is gradually becoming normal in Banbhulpura of Haldwani

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Baat Pate ki: Now the situation is gradually becoming normal in Haldwani, which was burnt in the fire of violence on 8th February. In view of this, the administration has lifted curfew from the rest of the areas except the violence-hit banbhoolpura area.

