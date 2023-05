videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: The game begins for the Karnataka CM!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

The Congress has not yet been able to take a decision on the issue of who will become the CM in Karnataka. Chhattisgarh formula can be adopted in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar has decided not to come to Delhi at the last moment.