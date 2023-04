videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: UP Government's strict action on mafia!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:27 AM IST

After the Umeshpal murder case in Prayagraj, the government started tightening its grip on Atiq and gang. On one side ED and bulldozer proceedings were going on. So on the other hand UP STF was looking for Asad-Mohammed Ghulam involved in the massacre. Today after 49 days, UP STF did an encounter of Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed in Jhansi.