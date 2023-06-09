NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Vijay Yadav big revelation on murder!

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva's murder in Lucknow is being linked to Nepal's mafia Ashraf. According to sources, accused Vijay Yadav had met Ashraf in Nepal a few days ago and a deal was finalized for 20 lakhs.

