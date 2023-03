videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Why Amritpal Singh chose April 14 as the day to surrender!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Fugitive Amritpal Singh has got trapped from all sides. Khalistani supporters are now thinking of playing with the sentiments of the Sikh community. Amritpal Singh has released the video saying that he can surrender on April 14, the day of Baisakhi.