Baat Pate Ki: Why Hemant Soren's choice of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM

| Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Baat Pate Ki: Why did Hemant Soren choose Champai Soren instead of giving command to his wife Kalpana? There are many reasons behind this decision. Champai Soren is one of the founding members of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and is considered very close to Shibu Soren. Congress, which is part of the alliance, also has no objection to the name of Champai, who is considered the tribal face of JMM. The big thing is that by putting forward Champai's name, Hemant Soren also suppressed the rebellion in the family. Because it was being said that in the name of making Kalpana Soren the CM, her sister-in-law Sita Soren was not ready and was staking her claim. The most important thing is that Champai Soren comes from Kolhan area of Jharkhand, where BJP is considered to have dominance. Arjun Munda and Raghuvar Das, who were Chief Ministers in the BJP government, were elected from Kolhan area. In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP's performance was not good on 13 seats of Kolhan area, due to which the Raghuvar Das government had to lose power. In such a situation, if Champai Soren becomes the Chief Minister, JMM can get electoral benefit in Kolhan area. Champai Soren, who entered politics after coming out of the labor movement, is known as Tiger for his attitude.