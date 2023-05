videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Will DK Shivkumar become Scindia Part-2?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Congress is yet to take a decision on the name of CM in Karnataka. Shivakumar said that Karnataka is my home and I will not betray the party. It is being told that Siddaramaiah can be made CM and three leaders including DK can be made deputy CM.