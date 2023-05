videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Will DK Shivkumar increase the trouble of Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Even though the Congress has won the election in Karnataka, the party is yet to find a solution regarding who will become the CM. Today there was a meeting of the Legislature Party in Bengaluru, in which Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also reached. No decision could be taken on the Chief Minister in this meeting. Know what is the political experience of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah?