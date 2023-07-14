trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635119
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Yamuna's Delhi 'water' orgy is yet to come, Delhi will drown at midnight.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Baat Pate Ki: In Delhi Flood, some people were seen enjoying in the flood water, many people are making videos and some people are coming to bathe. Because due to the rising water level in Delhi, doing justice can cost a lot of life.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi France Visit: Exclusive Interview of those who flew 'Rafale' on Bastille Day of France
play icon3:32
PM Modi France Visit: Exclusive Interview of those who flew 'Rafale' on Bastille Day of France
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Lathi ki maar hai…Niteshe Kumar hai…Bawale in Bihar, played in all 24
play icon39:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Lathi ki maar hai…Niteshe Kumar hai…Bawale in Bihar, played in all 24
DNA: 'Final' decision on Rafale M deal will be taken in Modi-Macro meeting.
play icon5:0
DNA: 'Final' decision on Rafale M deal will be taken in Modi-Macro meeting.
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's attack - The one who becomes blind in power, his policies vanish
play icon7:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's attack - The one who becomes blind in power, his policies vanish
DNA: Countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 begins, complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3
play icon9:1
DNA: Countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 begins, complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi France Visit: Exclusive Interview of those who flew 'Rafale' on Bastille Day of France
play icon3:32
PM Modi France Visit: Exclusive Interview of those who flew 'Rafale' on Bastille Day of France
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Lathi ki maar hai…Niteshe Kumar hai…Bawale in Bihar, played in all 24
play icon39:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Lathi ki maar hai…Niteshe Kumar hai…Bawale in Bihar, played in all 24
DNA: 'Final' decision on Rafale M deal will be taken in Modi-Macro meeting.
play icon5:0
DNA: 'Final' decision on Rafale M deal will be taken in Modi-Macro meeting.
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's attack - The one who becomes blind in power, his policies vanish
play icon7:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson's attack - The one who becomes blind in power, his policies vanish
DNA: Countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 begins, complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3
play icon9:1
DNA: Countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 begins, complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3
Baat Pate Ki,Delhi floods,Delhi flood,flood in delhi,delhi rain news,delhi rain today,delhi flood alert,Delhi rains,Arvind Kejriwal,yamuna water level delhi,ddma meeting today,LG VK Saxena,delhi yamuna flood,Delhi Weather,DDMA,Delhi rain,Delhi News,Delhi weather news,Delhi NCR rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,Delhi Flood news,delhi heavy rain,Delhi NCR weather,yamuna flood in delhi,delhi rain flood,floods in delhi,yamuna river in delhi today,