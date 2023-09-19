trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664235
Baba Bageshwar's sharp attitude, called stone pelters demons...sleeping Hindu has now woken up

|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Baba Bageshwar on Stone Pelters: Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham has strongly retaliated against the insult of Sanatan. Baba, who reached Vadodara, described the stone pelters as demons. So at the same time he also said that now the sleeping Hindu has woken up.
