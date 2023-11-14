trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687993
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse: 40 laborers are fighting for their life in the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi... Rescue operation is also going on to save 40 laborers...Steel pipes have been sent inside the tunnel. With the help of these pipes the workers will be taken out.
How did the tunnel accident happen?
How did the tunnel accident happen?
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder
ZEE News EXCLUSIVE conversation with Rohit Sharma Coach
ZEE News EXCLUSIVE conversation with Rohit Sharma Coach
Watch TOP 100 Afternoon News of the day | 14th November
Watch TOP 100 Afternoon News of the day | 14th November
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway, Oxygen sent for help
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway, Oxygen sent for help

