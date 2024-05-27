Advertisement
Badhir News : Big revelations in Delhi's baby care center fire incident

Sonam|Updated: May 27, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Action continues on the fire accident in Delhi's baby care center. Many conditions in the hospital came to light during the investigation of the accident. The hospital continued to operate even after its license expired. There were only 5 beds in the hospital but 12 children were admitted. The police took action in the case and arrested the owner of the hospital. The police came to know that the fire stairs in the hospital were not even according to the standards.

