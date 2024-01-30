trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715787
Badhir News: Bill to implement UCC to be tabled in upcoming session of Uttarakhand assembly

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Badhir News: Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand. Dhami government will bring UCC bill in the assembly session. The committee will submit the draft to the state government on February 2. UCC bill will be introduced on 6 February.

