Badhir News: BJP delegation meets family of Ayodhya rape victim

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

Badhir News: The Bharatiya Janata Party high command has taken the Ayodhya gangrape case very seriously. On Sunday, a BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Narendra Kashyap, Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad, and Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant met the victim's family.