trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722042
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News: Farmers movement continues even today. Farmers pelted stones at the police. Farmers are trying their best to get entry in Delhi. There is a lot of movement on Shambhu border. Police are releasing tear gas shells.

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Play Icon01:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Play Icon03:01
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Play Icon00:35
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
Play Icon00:22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:55
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported

Trending Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
play icon1:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
play icon3:1
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
play icon0:35
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
play icon0:22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported
play icon0:55
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported