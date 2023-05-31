NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
15:8
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot
1:3
Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot
Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan
13:56
Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with Zee News
13:3
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with Zee News
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas
5:34
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas

Trending Videos

15:8
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
1:3
Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot
13:56
Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan
13:3
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with Zee News
5:34
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas
Badhir News,Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest news,Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,Brij Bhushan Singh,wrestlers protest update,wrestlers protest haridwar,wrestlers protest latest news,wrestler protest,wrestlers in haridwar,Wrestlers,wrestlers protest out side parliament,protest against brij bhushan sharan singh,wrestlers protest haridwar live,wrestlers protest live,Haridwar,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest reach haridwar,WFI,wrestlers update,