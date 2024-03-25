Advertisement
Badhir News: Massive Fire Breakout in Mahakal Temple Ujjain

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Badhir News: Major accident took place during the Bhasma Aarti being held this morning in the Mahakal temple of Ujjain. A large number of devotees were present in the temple during the aarti. The picture of this accident has come to light.

