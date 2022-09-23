NewsVideos

Badhir News: PFI was looking for terror attack - NIA

|Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Trending Videos

5:19
Police arrests several in Ankita missing case
12:59
Why 'violent politics' in the name of bandh?
Watch: Oops! Boris Johnson almost thanked Vladimir Putin...
5:7
Is Sachin Pilot going to be new Rajasthan CM?
1:58
Cyber ​​City is 'Helpless' in front of the heavy rains
