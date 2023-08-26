trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653903
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: PM Modi addressed the public outside Palam Airport

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Follow Us

All Videos

It is very dangerous to do Hindu-Muslim on children - Rashid Alvi
play icon2:7
It is very dangerous to do Hindu-Muslim on children - Rashid Alvi
Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
play icon1:5
Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval witness historic day at ISRO as PM Modi salutes Chandrayaan-3 heroes
play icon2:59
EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval witness historic day at ISRO as PM Modi salutes Chandrayaan-3 heroes
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:8
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
play icon0:53
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai

Trending Videos

It is very dangerous to do Hindu-Muslim on children - Rashid Alvi
play icon2:7
It is very dangerous to do Hindu-Muslim on children - Rashid Alvi
Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
play icon1:5
Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval witness historic day at ISRO as PM Modi salutes Chandrayaan-3 heroes
play icon2:59
EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval witness historic day at ISRO as PM Modi salutes Chandrayaan-3 heroes
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:8
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
play icon0:53
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
Badhir News,Weather Report,weather report today,public weather forecast,Weather Update,weather update today,west bengal weather report today,weather report west bengal today,weather news today,today weather report in west bengal,weather news,weather report west bengal,ap weather report,weather news today live,today weather report,weather update today live,Kolkata weather,ap weather report today,tropical weather,mang tani weather repor today,bbc weather,