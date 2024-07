videoDetails

Badhir News: PM Modi warns Terrorists

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

Badhir News: In his address from Drass War Memorial in Ladakh on the occasion of 25th Vijay Diwas of Kargil Day, PM Modi said that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal. Days, months, years, decades and even centuries pass by but the names of those who put their lives at stake for the protection of the nation remain immortal. He also challenged Pakistan.