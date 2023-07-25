trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640414
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: Prime Minister Modi said the opposition is completely directionless

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
play icon5:17
Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
play icon1:17
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
play icon5:17
Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
play icon1:17
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
Badhir News,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah in lok sabha today,amit shah in lok sabha full speech,amit shah news today,amit shah lok sabha speech 2022,amit shah lok sabha speech today,amit shah today,amit shah news,amit shah live,amit shah vs tmc,Lok Sabha,Amit Shah,amit shah latest news,lok sabha today,lok sabha highlights,parliament viral videos,Winter Session,Parliament,