trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631771
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting of party leaders is going on in Delhi, in this meeting the split in the party will be discussed.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
play icon3:37
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
play icon11:0
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:55
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
play icon1:56
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
play icon3:37
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
play icon11:0
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:55
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
play icon1:56
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
Badhir News,Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde news,PM Modi,PM Modi news,Ajit Pawar,sharad pawar on ajit pawar,Lalu Yadav,Maharashtra politics,lalu yadav on sharad pawar,Lalu Prasad Yadav,lalu yadav on pm modi,Maharashtra political crisis,lalu yadav on maharashtra crisis,lalu yadav on bjp,maharashtra politics news,lalu yadav on nitish kumar,Maharashtra news,lalu yadav bihar,Politics,lalu yadav speech live,lalu prasad yadav news,Tejashwi Yadav,maharastra politics,lalu yadav on maharashtra political crisis,lalu yadav live,lalu yadav on ncp crisis,