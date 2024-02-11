trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720327
Badhir News: We will win elections on all the seats of Delhi, says Kejriwal

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Before the announcement of seats in India Alliance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement. He said that Aam Aadmi Party will win all the seats in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections. Also, Kejriwal has fiercely attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party.

