Badhir News: Why did Poonam Pandey spread fake news of death?

|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon. The news of Poonam Pandey's death due to cervical cancer has taken a new turn, Poonam Pandey has now posted on social media that she is alive, now the question is being raised as to why Poonam Pandey had spread the false news of her death.

Poonam Pandey is alive. Posted video on Instagram
Play Icon14:4
Poonam Pandey is alive. Posted video on Instagram
Crime branch team reached Arvind Kejriwal's house
Play Icon10:55
Crime branch team reached Arvind Kejriwal's house
Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani
Play Icon15:38
Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani
worship in Gyanvapi, judge AK Vishvesh who gave the decision exclusive
Play Icon6:26
 worship in Gyanvapi, judge AK Vishvesh who gave the decision exclusive
Big statement from the Foreign Ministry of Maldives
Play Icon12:4
Big statement from the Foreign Ministry of Maldives

