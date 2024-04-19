Advertisement
Badshah Turns Into Golgappa Guru: Stops For Pani Puri Delight - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Come along as Badshah takes a break from his day to enjoy some pani puri on the street, Watch as he savors every bite and shares the moment with his fans. It's a fun reminder that even stars love a tasty snack now and then.

