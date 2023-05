videoDetails

Bageshwar Baba: What did Baba say on 'Hindu-Muslim' in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham reached Patna on Saturday morning. A huge crowd of BJP leaders and their supporters was seen to welcome him. Once again speaking on the issue of Hindutva in Bihar's Patna, Bageshwar Baba has said that the country is a Hindu nation, the announcement is yet to be made.