Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Religious Conversion

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Bageshwar Baba on Conversion: The narrator Baba Bageshwar Dham is currently on a tour of Punjab. After reaching Pathankot, Baba made a big statement regarding conversion. In this statement Baba Bageshwar said that foreign powers should be kept away from temples and Gurudwaras. Along with this, Bageshwar Baba also said that foreign forces are converting Hindus.
