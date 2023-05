videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham: Dhirendra Shastri's craze in Bihar!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of Baba's court of Bageshwar Dham in Naubatpur, Patna. Meanwhile, Baba has reached the court and there is a huge crowd of devotees. Watch exclusive visuals in this report.