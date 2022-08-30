NewsVideos

Baghdad turns into a war zone, 12 killed in Baghdad clashes as Moqtada Sadr loyalists storm complex

The violence began after powerful Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday that he would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace, sparking clashes with security forces.

The violence began after powerful Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday that he would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace, sparking clashes with security forces.

