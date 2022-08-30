Baghdad turns into a war zone, 12 killed in Baghdad clashes as Moqtada Sadr loyalists storm complex
The violence began after powerful Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday that he would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace, sparking clashes with security forces.
