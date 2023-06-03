NewsVideos
Balasore Train Accident: PM Modi reached the spot, will meet the injured

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident Updates: Prime Minister Modi reached Balasore in Odisha, will meet the injured. A big train accident took place in Balasore on Friday evening.

