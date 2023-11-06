trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684984
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Air pollution is continuously increasing in Delhi. It was reviewed today by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai. After this meeting, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that Odd-Even will be implemented in Delhi for one week from November 13 to November 20. Know in this report who will get exemption under this?
