Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
World Cup 2023: Bangladesh has defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the World Cup match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After losing the toss and batting first, Sri Lankan team was all out for 279 runs in 50 overs. Sri Lanka set a target of 280 runs for Bangladesh to win. Chasing the target, Bangladesh team won the match by scoring 282 runs after losing 7 wickets in 41.1 overs. Bangladesh got this victory after losing 6 consecutive matches in the World Cup 2023. Nazmul Hasan Shanto scored the highest 90 runs for Bangladesh. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan played an inning of 82 runs.
