Bangladesh Mp Anwarul Azim Anar murdered in India

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Anwarul Azim was assassinated in India. Bangladeshi MP came to India for treatment. MP Mohammad Anwarul came to India on 12 May. Anwarul was missing for the last 9 days and he could not be contacted... Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that Kolkata Police has informed him about the death of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim. He was reported missing at Baranagar police station in North Kolkata on May 18.