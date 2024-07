videoDetails

Bangladeshi infiltration issue in kishanganj Bihar

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Kishanganj district of Bihar is not very far from the Bangladesh border. And because of this proximity, Bangladeshis infiltrate into Bihar through Kishanganj. Infiltrators have been waging land jihad in Kishanganj. To capture the land, Bangladeshi infiltrators are doing everything from threatening to murder Hindus.