Banna Gupta says BJP perturbed as Jharkhand heading towards all-round development

Training guns at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid a political crisis situation in Jharkhand, state’s Health Minister Banna Gupta on August 27 said the BJP is perturbed as Jharkhand is heading towards all-round development.“We are working for people, doing one work after the other. So, BJP is perturbed. When state is heading towards all-round development, BJP is worried. It wants to topple Government one way or the other. We want to save Government, BJP is insulting the people's mandate,” said the Minister.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

