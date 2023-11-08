trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685858
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) held a strike at Ernakulam General Hospital in Kerala’s Ernakulam on November 08. They were holding banners and placards and demanding payment for their job.
