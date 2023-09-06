trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658472
'Bapu's spinning wheel' to run during G20 Summit in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 07:07 AM IST
G-20 Summit Delhi Update: The arrival of heads of state of various countries has started for the G-20 summit which is going to start from 8th September in Delhi. 'Bapu's Charkha' will run during G-20 in Delhi. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reached Delhi to attend this summit. On his arrival in Delhi on Tuesday evening, Minister of State for Health S.P. Singh Baghel welcomed him at Indira Gandhi Airport. With this he has become the first foreign leader to attend this summit.
