Mallikarjun Kharge's big prediction on NDA government

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

When NDA won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it brought a new lease of life for the India Alliance. Now the leaders of the opposition parties have started making claims of forming the government. Although the NDA had the majority figure. The new government was formed easily, but the opposition is still trying to climb the ladder of power through that number game. In the series of statements going on for the last 10 days, now Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a new claim. On which NDA leaders are also retaliating.