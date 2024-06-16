Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757855
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge's big prediction on NDA government

Sonam|Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
When NDA won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it brought a new lease of life for the India Alliance. Now the leaders of the opposition parties have started making claims of forming the government. Although the NDA had the majority figure. The new government was formed easily, but the opposition is still trying to climb the ladder of power through that number game. In the series of statements going on for the last 10 days, now Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a new claim. On which NDA leaders are also retaliating.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
Play Icon45:08
Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon03:27
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
Play Icon01:39
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal
Play Icon01:38
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal
Why was there a ruckus about Om certificate after Halal?
Play Icon03:40
Why was there a ruckus about Om certificate after Halal?

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
play icon45:8
Taal Thok Ke: Everything is fine with Bhagwat Mantra?
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:27
Amit Shah called a high level meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
play icon1:39
Fierce action begins against Naxalites!
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal
play icon1:38
ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal
Why was there a ruckus about Om certificate after Halal?
play icon3:40
Why was there a ruckus about Om certificate after Halal?