“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
A youth was beaten black & blue by miscreants in Madhya Pradesh on June 18. The six goons chained him like a dog and asked him to bark The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. However, Police took cognisance of the incident and arrested 3 persons in this regard. National Security Act 1980 has also been invoked against the culprits. Meanwhile, the administration demolished the residence of one of the accused Sameer Khan. As per reports, the houses of the miscreants were illegally encroached. Earlier, Bajrang Dal protested outside Bhopal Teelajamalpura Police Station against the incident.

