BCCI announces Indian squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Team India will depart for New Zealand after the ICC T20I selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma has announced the squads for NewZealand. Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan will captain in the ODIs. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested from the NZ series.