BCCI arranges special flight to bring Indian cricket team

|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Team India will return from Barbados soon. BCCI has arranged a special plane. The plane can depart at 4 am on Wednesday. It can reach Delhi by 7:45 pm on Wednesday.

