BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hits back at PCB’s threat to boycott 2023 World Cup in India

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denied India’s chances of visiting Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Jay Shah affirmed that Asia Cup will take place at a neutral venue. Pakistan threatened India to boycott 2023 Cricket World Cup. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur emphasised that BCCI will look into the matter.